'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions

6 July 2021, 10:18

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Telegraph columnist Rob Wilson hits out at 'cancel culture' after a study revealed most young people have cut someone out of their life because of their political opinions.

A new study has found Brits are fearful of expressing controversial views and most young people have cut someone out because of their political opinions.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick one former MP branded it "worrying."

Rob Wilson, a Telegraph Columnist, said the trend was not a new thing but had been going on for "20-30 years."

He told LBC it was part of the "cancel culture."

Placing some of the blame on social media the former MP said the use of social networks can lead to people "reinforcing" their own view and never hearing from someone with an opposing stance.

"You only listen to the view that you want to hear."

Hitting out at universities, Mr Wilson said they are not the bastions of free speech that they once were.

The study found over half of adults under 30 claimed to have stopped talking to someone in person or online because of something political they said.

The findings, which form part of a study by Frank Luntz, suggests younger people are more willing to “cancel” relationships over someone’s opinions.

