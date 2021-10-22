James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

22 October 2021, 14:00

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien's has given his take on the Online Harms Bill making its way through Parliament, arguing it's "going to be looking at stuff that's not already legislated for".

James said: "The Conservatives have got a philosophical problem here as they like to cast themselves as defenders of freedom, even to a libertarian degree.

"These are the people that have allowed the notion of cancel culture to be inflated to a ridiculous degree and now they have essentially boxed themselves into a corner where they have to start cancelling points of view online."

He continued: "Isn't that really interesting? The whole party conference in Manchester was bookended by attacks on so-called 'cancel culture', but stuff online that's not already a crime, banning that, what are you going to call it?

"I stress stuff that's not already a crime, so [not] incitement to religious or racial hatred, or threats of violence, or the kind of abuse that... is already a crime."

"So this Online Harms Bill is going to be looking at stuff that's not already legislated for," he said.

"I don't know what it's going to look like, I really, really don't."

The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'

