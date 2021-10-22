James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien's has given his take on the Online Harms Bill making its way through Parliament, arguing it's "going to be looking at stuff that's not already legislated for".

James said: "The Conservatives have got a philosophical problem here as they like to cast themselves as defenders of freedom, even to a libertarian degree.

"These are the people that have allowed the notion of cancel culture to be inflated to a ridiculous degree and now they have essentially boxed themselves into a corner where they have to start cancelling points of view online."

Read more: Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

He continued: "Isn't that really interesting? The whole party conference in Manchester was bookended by attacks on so-called 'cancel culture', but stuff online that's not already a crime, banning that, what are you going to call it?

"I stress stuff that's not already a crime, so [not] incitement to religious or racial hatred, or threats of violence, or the kind of abuse that... is already a crime."

Read more: Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

"So this Online Harms Bill is going to be looking at stuff that's not already legislated for," he said.

"I don't know what it's going to look like, I really, really don't."

Read more: Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London