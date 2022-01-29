Ed Davey: Redacted partygate report will be 'Whitehall whitewash'

29 January 2022, 11:58

By Seán Hickey

The Liberal Democrats leader demands the full, unredacted version of Sue Gray's partygate report be published, claiming anything less 'wouldn't be worth the paper it's written on'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pressure mounts on the Prime Minister as MPs inside and outside of his party have called for the full publication of the Sue Gray partygate report, despite calls from the Met to redact some parts of it.

The top civil servant was due to publish her report on multiple alleged rule breaks in Downing Street during lockdown, but Dame Cressida Dick's announcement that the Met were set to investigate led to delays.

Read more: Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

"Anything short of the full report would be a Whitehall whitewash and it wouldn't be worth the paper it's written on", leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey told Matt Frei.

He demanded that the report is "published in full" and for it to be done "as soon as possible".

Read more: Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Read more: Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

He hit out at the delay to the report's publication, arguing that "we know [Sue Gray has] finished that report – why can't we see it?"

Matt pushed the Lib Dem leader: "Are you basically worried that the Prime Minister is getting away with it?"

"He's trying to, it's our job to make sure he doesn't" Mr Davey declared, going on to point out that his party have demanded accountability for some time.

He said that once the report is published, government backbenchers must asked serious questions of their leadership.

"Every single Conservative MP needs to look themselves in the mirror, read that report and ask 'is this man fit to be our Prime Minister?'"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Murder probe after teenager, 17, and man stabbed to death in Doncaster
Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content
Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'
Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death
Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis
New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

Angel Lynn was found seriously injured after being kidnapped by her boyfriend.

'It makes me furious': Family of Angel Lynn hit out at ex boyfriend's sentence
No10 is expected to receive Sue Gray's report in coming days

Boris Johnson could get redacted partygate report as early as this weekend
PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares
Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile