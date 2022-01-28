Breaking News

Met demands Sue Gray strips details of lockdown breaches from partygate report

The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Metropolitan Police has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to "partygate" events officers are investigating.

Two probes into events in Downing Street and Whitehall that allegedly broke Covid rules are under way - one by Scotland Yard, which was announced this week, and one by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant.

It is thought the latter is due to report soon, possibly as soon as next week, and it is hotly-anticipated because of the implications it could have on Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister.

But now the Met has asked her to keep her references to the events police are probing to a minimum - and it was unclear on Friday morning whether this would amount to Ms Gray’s report getting watered down.

The Met said on Friday: "For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

Mr Johnson said he would allow all of Ms Gray's findings to be released - while questions have been raised over whether the Met's probe would impact Ms Gray's inquiry.

The PM has faced repeated calls to resign over the saga, including from some backbench Tory MPs and Scottish Conservatives.

He has signalled his determination to fight on, telling critics to wait for Ms Gray’s report, whilst saying he does not believe he fell foul of the law.

He has apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" event in the Downing Street garden, which he said he attended for less than half an hour. He told MPs he regretted not ordering staff to go back indoors during the May 2020 do, when England was under lockdown.

No10 also had to say sorry to the Queen over a do held by staff on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, which the monarch attended under Covid rules.

These are just two of a series of "partygate" allegations levied against Downing Street and Whitehall.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he was "absolutely not" delaying Ms Gray's report publication, and when asked if he would publish it in full he told reporters: "Of course."

It has been reported the report is being looked over by lawyers for issues relating to the police probe, but Downing Street said it was "hypothetically" possible for it to be released on Friday. It is widely anticipated to be brought out next week.

The Attorney General, Suella Braverman, was seen entering No10 late on Thursday, while The Telegraph said anyone who police can prove attended the gatherings will be issued with a fixed penalty notice. Reports suggest they could face £100 fines.

LBC correspondent Rachael Venables says:

By waiting until Sue Gray was getting ready to hit 'send' on her infamous report, the Met Police seem to have handed a significant win to the Government.

Remember, they were first asked to look into parties at Downing Street two months ago; repeatedly declining to investigate before that dramatic U-turn on Tuesday.

They were already facing tough questions about their own knowledge of lockdown-busting bashes.

Downing Street is one of the most heavily guarded, police-surveilled locations in the UK. With lurid reports now of DJs, broken swing-sets and suitcases full of wine - could the officers on guard really have been unaware of such breaches, when their colleagues were prosecuting others across the country for similar crimes?

Now we hear they've asked Sue Gray to only make "minimal reference" to the events they are investigating. Events which, inevitably, would be the most serious of claims made against the staff at Number 10.

We don't know if Sue Gray will comply, but questions now swirl; will the report even be published at all, with those most damning parts "watered down"?

It's inadvertently bought Boris Johnson the most valuable commodity of all – time - to shape the narrative, and try to pull his rebellious backbenchers into order.

He may not survive the fall-out from the police investigation in the long-term, but for now, he can breathe a momentary sigh of relief.