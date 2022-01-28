Breaking News

Met demands Sue Gray strips details of lockdown breaches from partygate report

28 January 2022, 08:20 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 09:09

The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing
The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Metropolitan Police has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to "partygate" events officers are investigating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two probes into events in Downing Street and Whitehall that allegedly broke Covid rules are under way - one by Scotland Yard, which was announced this week, and one by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant.

It is thought the latter is due to report soon, possibly as soon as next week, and it is hotly-anticipated because of the implications it could have on Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister.

But now the Met has asked her to keep her references to the events police are probing to a minimum - and it was unclear on Friday morning whether this would amount to Ms Gray’s report getting watered down.

The Met said on Friday: "For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Read more: D-Day for Boris? Partygate report 'fairly imminent' Liz Truss tells LBC

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

Mr Johnson said he would allow all of Ms Gray's findings to be released - while questions have been raised over whether the Met's probe would impact Ms Gray's inquiry.

The PM has faced repeated calls to resign over the saga, including from some backbench Tory MPs and Scottish Conservatives.

Read more: 'There wasn't a cake': Tory MP reveals Boris wasn't 'ambushed' for birthday bash

He has signalled his determination to fight on, telling critics to wait for Ms Gray’s report, whilst saying he does not believe he fell foul of the law.

He has apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" event in the Downing Street garden, which he said he attended for less than half an hour. He told MPs he regretted not ordering staff to go back indoors during the May 2020 do, when England was under lockdown.

No10 also had to say sorry to the Queen over a do held by staff on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, which the monarch attended under Covid rules.

These are just two of a series of "partygate" allegations levied against Downing Street and Whitehall.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he was "absolutely not" delaying Ms Gray's report publication, and when asked if he would publish it in full he told reporters: "Of course."

It has been reported the report is being looked over by lawyers for issues relating to the police probe, but Downing Street said it was "hypothetically" possible for it to be released on Friday. It is widely anticipated to be brought out next week.

The Attorney General, Suella Braverman, was seen entering No10 late on Thursday, while The Telegraph said anyone who police can prove attended the gatherings will be issued with a fixed penalty notice. Reports suggest they could face £100 fines.

This story is being updated

LBC correspondent Rachael Venables says:

By waiting until Sue Gray was getting ready to hit 'send' on her infamous report, the Met Police seem to have handed a significant win to the Government.

Remember, they were first asked to look into parties at Downing Street two months ago; repeatedly declining to investigate before that dramatic U-turn on Tuesday.

They were already facing tough questions about their own knowledge of lockdown-busting bashes.

Downing Street is one of the most heavily guarded, police-surveilled locations in the UK. With lurid reports now of DJs, broken swing-sets and suitcases full of wine - could the officers on guard really have been unaware of such breaches, when their colleagues were prosecuting others across the country for similar crimes?

Now we hear they've asked Sue Gray to only make "minimal reference" to the events they are investigating. Events which, inevitably, would be the most serious of claims made against the staff at Number 10.

We don't know if Sue Gray will comply, but questions now swirl; will the report even be published at all, with those most damning parts "watered down"?

It's inadvertently bought Boris Johnson the most valuable commodity of all – time - to shape the narrative, and try to pull his rebellious backbenchers into order.

He may not survive the fall-out from the police investigation in the long-term, but for now, he can breathe a momentary sigh of relief.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to become the new patron of the England Rugby Union.

Kate replaces Harry: Duchess takes key role as England rugby patron

The has been UK warned to bolster defences against cyber attacks from Russia

US paratroops on standby and UK brace for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine tensions rise

Boris Johnson is said to be "wobbling" over National Insurance plans

National Insurance hike will go ahead as planned minister tells LBC despite Tory revolt

Survivors gathered to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Light the darkness: Holocaust survivors gather in London for Memorial Day

The Prime Minister did not have a cake at his birthday bash.

'There wasn't a cake': Tory MP reveals Boris wasn't 'ambushed' for birthday bash

Liz Truss used a private Airbus A321 - a large commercial plane - to get to Australia

Liz Truss defends Australia private jet that 'cost taxpayer £500,000'

A university has issued a trigger warning for JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

'Harry Potter and the trigger warning': University says book has 'difficult' content

Lord Frost said the PM should fire his "woke" No10 staff.

PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

Chris Armstrong playing for Spurs

Ex-Spurs star faces jail for punching Tesco worker and trashing store in row over cigarettes
Nicola Sturgeon hit out over the Scottish transgender row

Sturgeon wades in on Scottish transgender row

Sean Ward has been outspoken online about his views on vaccines

Former Corrie star says he lost home, work and belongings after sharing anti-vax views

The shooting was captured on video

Shocking police video shows moment man was shot twice in busy Soho street

In the footage, the two men can be seen jeering as Prof Whitty attempted to break free

Man, 24, jailed for eight weeks for harassing Chris Whitty in London park

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future as the nation awaits the report into Partygate

Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Police forces in England and Wales have recorded a "disturbing" 63,136 rapes

Record number of 63,000 rapes reported to police since murder of Sarah Everard last year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Reeves

Death row inmate executed in Alabama over 1996 killing

Joe Biden

Joe Biden warns Ukraine of ‘distinct possibility’ of Russian military action
Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

Hundreds of medical experts say the UK must ensure poorer countries are vaccinated to help keep up effectiveness of jabs

UK must vaccinate poorer countries to keep effectiveness of Covid jabs, experts warn
Biden

Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of black female justice

Capsized Boat-Florida

Coast Guard finds four more migrant bodies off Florida coast

Stephen Breyer

Justice Stephen Breyer confirms retirement from US Supreme Court
United Nations Holocaust

World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises amid pandemic
Ethan Crumbley

Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defence

Migration Poland Wall

Poland starts building metal wall to stop migrants crossing border from Belarus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'
Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador
Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'
Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson
Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules
'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed by LBC Correspondent with cake

'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/01 | Watch again

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister
Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police