'There wasn't a cake': Tory MP reveals Boris wasn't 'ambushed' for birthday bash

27 January 2022, 23:00 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 01:41

The Prime Minister did not have a cake at his birthday bash.
The Prime Minister did not have a cake at his birthday bash. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Tory MP has confirmed that Boris Johnson was not "ambushed with a cake" during a birthday bash at No10, as there was no cake involved.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who initially made the comment on Tuesday, corrected himself after having spoken to Mr Johnson.

It follows the latest in a series of partygate claims that the PM's wife, Carrie, organised a surprise birthday get-together on June 19 2020, which 30 people attended.

Mr Burns claimed the cakeless birthday party was instead "a meeting".

He told the Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast: "I'm told under some authority indeed from him that there actually wasn't a cake."

"I must be the first government minister in history who stands accused of cake-ism without an actual cake," he added.

Read more: 'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent
Read more: PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

The MP previously told Channel 4 that the Prime Minister had been "ambushed with a cake" in his office, following the allegations.

He said: "It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the Prime Minister himself decided to have.

"As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.

"They came to his office with a cake, they sang Happy Birthday, he was there for 10 minutes.

"I don't think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party."

When later asked on the podcast if the "cake ambush" was part of a strategy to defend Mr Johnson, Mr Burns explained: "That was definitely a lone operation, for which I have paid a price.

"A colleague said to me this morning: 'You do realise, Conor, that's going to be in your obituary. That will stay with me for some time.'

"But listen, when you make a bit of an a— of yourself, the key is to own it and not to be pompous about it."

Speaking on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he "regrets" not strictly enforcing lockdown rules in Downing Street during the pandemic but stands by the notion that "he is still the right man to lead" the country. 

He is said to have held one-to-one meetings with 15 MPs on Wednesday, in a bid to persuade them he should stay.

It comes as MPs and the public await senior civil servant Sue Gray's report into the series of lockdown-breaking party allegations, with recent reports suggesting it will not be released until next week.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'
Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London
Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'
Storm Corrie is barrelling towards the UK, just hours after Storm Malik left two dead

Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London
A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack
Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content
'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism
'I hope Sue Gray's listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay

'I hope Sue Gray is listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay