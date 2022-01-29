Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

29 January 2022, 08:30 | Updated: 29 January 2022, 08:40

By Seán Hickey

'Is it yet again the Metropolitan Police that we think is rotting from the head down?' Iain Dale asks amid heightened controversy over partygate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met's decision to investigate potential lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street during the pandemic has led to the delay of the release of Sue Gray's long awaited report into partygate, leaving the public bewildered.

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Read more: James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Ms Gray, a top civil servant, was set to publish the findings of her investigation earlier in the week, before Dame Cressida Dick announced a police investigation, raising questions over whether there were serious criminal breaches at No. 10.

"Why announce a police investigation on the very day that Sue Gray is dotting the i's, crossing the t's on her report?" Iain Dale wondered, drawing on suspicion over the timing of the investigation.

"They're investigating whether to issue fixed penalty notices – the equivalent of a parking fine. Can you believe it."

Read more: Met denies delaying partygate report and pledges to probe 'without fear or favour'

Read more: Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Read more: 'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request

Iain offered a solution to ease pressure on the Met: "Why not just stop this investigation, issue the fixed penalty notices and allow Sue Gray to issue her report in full, unredacted, warts and all?

"Isn't that what we should be talking about his morning – the report, rather than this utterly ridiculous investigation?"

Iain once again drew on suspicions over the decision: "There is something rotten in the state of Denmark, isn't there?"

"Is it the Metropolitan Police that yet again, we think is rotting from the head down?"

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'
Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death
Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis
New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

Angel Lynn was found seriously injured after being kidnapped by her boyfriend.

'It makes me furious': Family of Angel Lynn hit out at ex boyfriend's sentence
No10 is expected to receive Sue Gray's report in coming days

Boris Johnson could get redacted partygate report as early as this weekend
Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rescuers form human chain to save people from bus dangling off collapsed bridge in US
Major changes to the Highway Code come into effect this Saturday

Highway Code changes: The five new rules most likely to catch people out
'A factual report with no facts?!': SNP's Ian Blackford blasts Met's taming of Sue Gray findings

'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request
A retired Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape

Retired Met Police officer charged with rape after incident in 2004