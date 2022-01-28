Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

28 January 2022, 10:25

By Tim Dodd

This was Nick Ferrari's analogy for the delay to the release of Sue Gray's report on the Downing Street parties, as he questioned whether it has been a "tactic" to make the public move on quickly.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to "partygate" events officers are investigating.

Two probes into events in Downing Street and Whitehall that allegedly broke Covid rules are underway - one by Scotland Yard, which was announced this week, and one by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant.

It is thought the latter is due to report soon, possibly as soon as next week, but was expected to have been published already.

It is hotly-anticipated because of the implications it could have on Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister.

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Nick said: "Some would argue an increasingly politicised police force, others would say it's the Met trying to guard the independence of the inquiry, and of course ensure there's no prejudice applied.

"Has this been a tactic to delay this report, because everybody it seems now points to next week, with one well-informed political watcher saying look to next wednesday."

Nick gave a clever analogy for the potential reason behind the delay: "Let's be honest, it's like when you have a row with your husband or your wife or your children, it's absolutely the size of Texas when it kicks off.

"But two days later it's nothing the same, and by the end of the week you just think 'come on we're only on this planet for a certain amount of time, let's get on with our lives'.

"Has that been the tactic?"

Read more: D-Day for Boris? Partygate report 'fairly imminent' Liz Truss tells LBC

