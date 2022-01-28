James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

28 January 2022, 11:56

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien was baffled by the Met's request to Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to partygate events in her report, and accused them of "doing what's best for Boris Johnson".

It comes as a senior police source has questioned why the Met has made the request to Sue Gray to limit references to events that the force's officers are investigating.

Two probes into events in Downing Street and Whitehall that allegedly broke Covid rules are under way - one by Scotland Yard, which was announced this week, and one by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant.

Reports say the publication of her findings could be delayed because of the police probe. Her report is hotly-anticipated because of the implications it could have on Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister.

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

James said: "Police officers are just fallible human beings like the rest of us, so they can do stupid things, they can make terrible mistakes.

"I hope they've made a terrible mistake today because the alternative is just unbearable. The alternative is that they've been politicised.

"I can't come up with much of an explanation of what's happening today that doesn't involve Cressida Dick - being a commissioner of the Met police, who when the government come calling asking for the Met police to act in the interests of the government - doesn't say no, doesn't say clear off."

"I can't see right now an explanation of what the Met have done today that doesn't speak to the politicisation of the entire process," James continued.

"An attempt by the government to get the Metropolitan police to do what is best for Boris Johnson.

"Not what is best for the country, not what is best for the truth, not what is best for justice, but what is best for Boris Johnson."

Read more: D-Day for Boris? Partygate report 'fairly imminent' Liz Truss tells LBC

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatsApp messages

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions

Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week
James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill
'When it happens again': James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict

James O'Brien reflects on the Israel-Palestine conflict which is 'on brink of war'
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien
Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

1 month ago

I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says

I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says

13 days ago

Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir said he wanted to save some households up to £600

Cost of living crisis: Keir Starmer says he can save families £200 as gas bills and prices soar
Britain is braced for three days of "severe" gale force wind

Storm Malik 'danger to life' warning issued as 80mph gale force wind set to batter UK

Weather

Ministers failed to provide information on how many of their staff are working from home

Where are your civil servants? Clueless ministers don't know how many staff WFH
Donald Trump called himself the "47th" President of the US

Trump fuels speculation of a 2024 campaign as he brands himself next President of the US
The Met has asked Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to events it is probing

Met's partygate farce as cops demand 'delayed' Sue Gray report is stripped down
Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer
The Duchess of Cambridge is set to become the new patron of the England Rugby Union.

Kate replaces Harry: Duchess takes key role as England rugby patron
The has been UK warned to bolster defences against cyber attacks from Russia

US paratroops on standby and UK braced for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine tensions rise
Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' withNick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy