James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien was baffled by the Met's request to Sue Gray to make "minimal reference" to partygate events in her report, and accused them of "doing what's best for Boris Johnson".

It comes as a senior police source has questioned why the Met has made the request to Sue Gray to limit references to events that the force's officers are investigating.

Two probes into events in Downing Street and Whitehall that allegedly broke Covid rules are under way - one by Scotland Yard, which was announced this week, and one by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant.

Reports say the publication of her findings could be delayed because of the police probe. Her report is hotly-anticipated because of the implications it could have on Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister.

James said: "Police officers are just fallible human beings like the rest of us, so they can do stupid things, they can make terrible mistakes.

"I hope they've made a terrible mistake today because the alternative is just unbearable. The alternative is that they've been politicised.

"I can't come up with much of an explanation of what's happening today that doesn't involve Cressida Dick - being a commissioner of the Met police, who when the government come calling asking for the Met police to act in the interests of the government - doesn't say no, doesn't say clear off."

"I can't see right now an explanation of what the Met have done today that doesn't speak to the politicisation of the entire process," James continued.

"An attempt by the government to get the Metropolitan police to do what is best for Boris Johnson.

"Not what is best for the country, not what is best for the truth, not what is best for justice, but what is best for Boris Johnson."

