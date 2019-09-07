Dame Margaret Beckett Slams MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

7 September 2019, 12:54

Dame Margaret Beckett has attacked MPs who back a no-deal Brexit, claiming they are misleading the public.

In an interview on LBC, Mrs Beckett said that no MPs, including Conservatives, trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver a new Brexit deal.

She told listeners: "I'm sorry to say this, but it is true, I don't think there is anybody in the House of Commons, although if they're Conservatives they may not say so, who trust Boris Johnson for a second.

"Given that the important thing for all of us, and I think this is true if nearly everybody in the Labour Party...but everybody thinks it would be an absolute catastrophe to crash out of the European Union without a deal.

"The people who say cheerfully 'it'll be alright' don't think that any of the problem identified are going to happen, but you've only got to listen to people like the farmers, the road hauliers, who've been keeping quiet all this time, but when they see this disaster approaching they feel forced to speak.

Mrs Beckett went on to support Britain remaining in the EU as the "only way to stop" the current situation.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"Unfit For Office": Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Speech About Boris Johnson Threatening To Break The Law

"Unfit For Office": Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Speech About Boris Johnson Threatening To Break The Law

Boris Johnson could go to jail if he refuses to delay Brexit, says former prosecutions chief

Oxfam opens 'superstore' which sells Gucci, Michael Kors and Swarovski
EU Parliament Vice-President Says There's No Evidence Of Brexit Talks Between UK And EU

EU Parliament Vice-President Says There's No Evidence Of Brexit Talks Between UK And EU