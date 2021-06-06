Tory Government is 'against LGBTQ rights,' according to activist

6 June 2021, 13:33

By Seán Hickey

The current Government is 'at best ambivalent to LGBTQ rights' amid media uproar over the actions of an LGBTQ lobby group.

Natasha Devon noted that recent conversations about Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ charity, have damaged their reputation and have ultimately been an attempt to "divide the LGBT community." She spoke to author, actor and LGBTQ activist Juno Dawson about whether she believed current criticisms of the charity and the community at large were political.

Ms Dawson insisted that current controversies surrounding LGBTQ+ matters are inherently political and people must stand firm in support of the community.

"I don't want to wait another 20 years until trans people are accepted," she noted.

"On the topic of Stonewall," the author went on, "this is what Stonewall are meant to do. They are a pressure group." She refuted claims by some right-leaning outlets that the charity is practicing extremism as attempts to undermine LGBTQ+ rights.

Read More: Tory MP tells Shelagh Fogarty gay conversion therapy is 'quackery'

Read More: Gender change certificate fee slashed to £5 to 'remove barrier'

Ms Dawson took aim at the Government, hinting that those in power are at the root of hostilities: "We have a Government who at best is ambivalent to LGBTQ rights and at worst against LGBTQ rights."

The author wondered why there was uproar in the first place over Stonewall campaigning and lobbying Government, "They're not there to chill and have canapés with the Prime Minister" she quipped.

"This is part of a concerted attempt by anti-trans campaigners, to divide the community and turn us against each other and also basically to defund groups that support us."

