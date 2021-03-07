Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader

7 March 2021, 11:30

By Seán Hickey

The leader of a student-led action group shares the concerns of many pupils returning to the classroom.

Aliya York is an A-Level Student and founder of Pupil Power, a youth-led movement re-imagining education in the 21st century.

"For me personally," Aliyah told Natasha Devon, "I've not been able to settle fully into online learning." The head of the pupil's organisation welcomed the return to school, but stressed that some issues need to be ironed out to reassure students.

"I'm really worried that there's going to be this expectation that I'll have had to, you know, made sure that I was up to date with absolutely every piece of work."

She feared that schools could adopt a "no tolerance," approach to learning despite the struggles experienced by students for the last year.

Ms York admitted that she is "really worried" that the plight of students won't be taken into consideration when they are assessed by their teachers.

Read More: Reopening of schools marks 'beginning of road back to normality'

Read More: PM vows to remain 'cautious' in lockdown relaxation as schools prepare to return

"Overall I just want to stay positive and hope that this is the right decision."

Natasha pointed out that the media narrative must have been a cause for concern for students as the idea that education would return to normal was teased.

"That cannot be the approach that we step forward with," Ms York admitted, adding that "normal is scary, normal is problematic," especially on the tail end of a pandemic.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

She noted that students "can't go back to school on Monday" as if the last year hasn't happened, telling Natasha that "students have different needs now" than in 2019.

Ms York welcomed the discussion with Natasha, noting that "it's really important to speak for both ends," when considering the reopening of schools, and "the way to do that is to get young people to talk for themselves."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak says he is working to increase tax on online retailers, such as Jeff Bezos' Amazon.

Rishi Sunak working with US on new 'Amazon Tax', reports say

DUP leader Arlene Foster told Swarbrick on Sunday there was a “real need to replace the protocol”.

NI Protocol 'absolutely devastating' for the region, Arlene Foster tells LBC
Dual national Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been held in Iran since 2016

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ankle tag removed following five-year detention in Iran
Lisa Nandy spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Frost

Lord Frost calls on EU to 'shake off any remaining ill will' over Brexit
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlined the strict Covid testing plan for schools.

Education Secretary details strict testing regime ahead of return to schools
Wenjing Xu was killed during a brutal attack in a south Wales village on Friday

Tributes paid to teenager with 'gentle soul' killed in south Wales village
Bennylyn Burke went missing with her two-year-old daughter on March 1

Murder probe launched after mum goes missing with two-year-old daughter
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile