Nigel Farage Hits Out At Boris Johnson For Debate Boycott

Nigel Farage hits out at Boris Johnson's no-show at the first televised debate for the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage criticised the contest frontrunner for deciding not to attend the debate hosted by Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

"I think it's very poor indeed for somebody who could be our Prime Minister in a months time not to turn out to these public events," Nigel said.

"All of us have a right to see him debating, talking about Brexit with the other people that are standing.

"I think it's very poor indeed."

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Frontrunner Boris Johnson did not attend the first televised debate with fellow candidates Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Rory Stewart and Sajid Javid.

The former Foreign Secretary is expected to attend a second televised debate, which takes place just after the second ballot closes at 6pm tonight.

- Tory Leadership Contest: How Today's Vote Works And Who Could Be Eliminated

Watch in full above.