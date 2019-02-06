Donald Tusk Leaves Nigel Farage’s Caller Absolutely Furious

A furious caller to Nigel Farage barely came up for air as he railed against Donald Tusk and his “special place in hell” remarks.

The European Council president said a spot in hell had been reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan in place.

His comments have angered leading Brexiteers, including Nigel.

Jason phoned LBC to vent, booming: “I had a [leaflet] come through my door.

"It outlined that I was leaving the Customs Union, I was regaining all of my rights as an Englishman.

“I have a plan and it’s called WTO!”

Picture: LBC

The caller also begged for a second referendum after claiming Mr Tusk and other EU leaders had pushed more Brits towards backing Brexit.

And after finally managing to get a word in, Nigel added: “We wanted to leave with a trade deal preferably, without one if not.

“You can say that 100 times to the other side and they keep saying ‘what’s your plan?’

“You never seem to be able to get through to them!”