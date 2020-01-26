Finnish caller tells Nigel Farage why he's so jealous of Brexit

This caller is jealous of Brexit and wants 'Finexit'.

Jerkyn, a caller from Helsinki, called Nigel Farage.

He said: "I think you are doing a wonderful thing.

"You are going to get your independence back.

"When we think about what's more important to be independent. If you are not independent, you don't have practically nothing.

"My country has an interesting history with Russia especially and we got out freedom, we got our independence."

Finnish caller tells Nigel Farage why he's so jealous of Brexit. Picture: LBC

He continued: "In the EU, I said that's been a terrible mistake."

He would love Finland to leave the European Union.

He's calling for Finexit.

Nigel Farage said that people in France said to him that they were so jealous of the UK having Brexit.