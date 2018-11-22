Nigel Farage Dismantles PM’s Brexit Political Declaration Line-By-Line

22 November 2018, 19:47 | Updated: 22 November 2018, 19:53

Nigel Farage has given his scathing take on Theresa May’s Brexit political declaration, describing it as a “child’s wish list to Father Christmas”.

The LBC presenter and former Ukip leader picked out key points from the text - hailed as “right for the whole of the UK” by the Prime Minister.

The declaration is separate from the 585-page EU withdrawal agreement agreed last week.

Instead, the 26-page declaration outlines how UK-EU trade, security and other issues will work - but it’s not legally binding.

Mrs May told MPs it would deliver the Brexit people voted for - but Nigel was not so sure.

Nigel Farage Theresa May
Picture: LBC/PA

He gave his instant response to some of the Prime Minister’s claims about what the declaration achieved, including:

- This is a good deal for our country and our partners in the EU

- It ends free movement once and for all with a new skills-based system introduced

- It ends the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK

- An end to sending vast sums of money to the EU

- The deal would mean we leave the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy

- New arrangements for our financial services sector

- We would have the ability to sign new trade deals with other countries

And after his mammoth analysis, he concluded: “Once again it is Theresa May standing up in the House of Commons saying a lot of things voters want to hear but when you drill down into the detail non of it holds true.”

Watch Nigel’s take above and see if you agree.

