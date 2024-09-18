Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Baroness (Nicky) Morgan – Conservative peer and former Secretary of State for Education, and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Josh Babarinde – Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne

David Buik – businessman and markets commentator for Aquis Exchange

Scarlett MccGwire - Political commentator who is a former communications consultant to the Labour Party

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.