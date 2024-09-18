Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

18 September 2024, 21:34

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness (Nicky) Morgan – Conservative peer and former Secretary of State for Education, and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • Josh Babarinde – Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne
  • David Buik – businessman and markets commentator for Aquis Exchange
  • Scarlett MccGwire - Political commentator who is a former communications consultant to the Labour Party

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

