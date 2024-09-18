Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again
18 September 2024, 21:34
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness (Nicky) Morgan – Conservative peer and former Secretary of State for Education, and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Josh Babarinde – Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne
- David Buik – businessman and markets commentator for Aquis Exchange
- Scarlett MccGwire - Political commentator who is a former communications consultant to the Labour Party
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.