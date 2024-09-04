Cross Question with Simon Marks 04/09 | Watch again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
4 September 2024, 21:34
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Simon Marks was joined by:
- Dame Siobhain McDonagh – Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden
- Sir Ashley Fox – Conservative MP for Bridgwater and former Leader of the Conservatives in the European Parliament
- Piers Linney – entrepreneur and investor
- Dr Charlotte Proudman – human rights barrister
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.