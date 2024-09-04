Cross Question with Simon Marks 04/09 | Watch Again

4 September 2024, 21:34

Cross Question with Simon Marks 04/09 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Dame Siobhain McDonagh – Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden
  • Sir Ashley Fox – Conservative MP for Bridgwater and former Leader of the Conservatives in the European Parliament
  • Piers Linney – entrepreneur and investor
  • Dr Charlotte Proudman – human rights barrister

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher

Oasis hit out at Ticketmaster over 'dynamic pricing' row

Bhim Kohli died on Monday night after being found seriously injured in a park in Leicester.

Boy, 14, charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli

Mohammad Siddiqui, 54, seen in Tooley Street after leaving Southwark Crown Court in London, where he appeared charged with child assault during circumcisions with 40 charges relating to 24 procedures between April 2015 and January 2019.

Former doctor on trial for child cruelty over 'unsafe and unsanitary' circumcisions

Jeremy Corbyn speaks to Andrew Marr about the Grenfell tragedy

‘Not one of those lives needed to be lost’: Jeremy Corbyn brands Grenfell tragedy ‘social murder’
Matthew Pennycook addressed the Grenfell tragedy

Housing minister admits progress on fixing cladding is 'glacial', seven years after Grenfell tragedy
Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Denmark

Greta Thunberg arrested in Denmark for taking part in Gaza protest

Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, won the unique prize

Shed of the Year winner admits 'I got a bit carried away'

The Grenfell tragedy shows that the construction industry needs to wake up

'Catastrophic failings' revealed in Grenfell inquiry show the construction industry needs to wake up
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch again

Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC

Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC