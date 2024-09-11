Cross Question with Simon Marks 11/09 | Watch Again

11 September 2024, 21:45

Watch again: Cross Question with Simon Marks | 11/09/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • John McDonnell - Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington - and former shadow chancellor.
  • Alex Burghart - Shadow Northern Ireland secretary & Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar.
  • Eleanor Mills - Journalist and author - who is the founder of Noon.org.uk - a platform aimed primarily at middle-aged women.
  • James Heale - Political correspondent at the Spectator.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

