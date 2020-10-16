'This report could save lives' - Sadiq Khan Mayor of London praises LBC investigation

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London has praised an LBC exclusive report into ‘forged’ cladding-safety certificates saying it could potentially "save lives."

LBC Correspondent Rachael Venables led an investigation which found evidence that a company in South-Wales has provided a number of forged 'cladding-safety' forms to unsuspecting customers, for thousands of pounds.

External Wall Fire review forms (known as EWS1 forms) were introduced last year following the Grenfell fire, to prove to nervous lenders that any cladding on residential buildings is safe.

Speaking to James O'Brien the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the investigation into the forged forms.

He was responding to a question from Bethan, a caller in Hackney who had been a victim of fraudulent EWS1 forms.

The Mayor said there could be as many as 600,000 families across the country who are struggling with issues around EWS1 forms.

He revealed he wrote to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick about "a number of concerns he has around the issue.

He said there were concerns about "the quality of the inspections" with many of the building inspectors asking for support.

Mr Khan sad as a result of the LBC exclusive report it was "really important for the Government to look at this issue."

He said our report showed there was "potentially criminality taking place" and it was a matter for the trading standards and the police to investigate.

The Mayor said "potentially lives are being put at risk," which he said made it important for the correct authorities to look into the matter.

"I think, potentially the report today from LBC could save lives," Mr Khan said praising the investigation.

He said he would "make sure that trading standards and the Metropolitan Police Service are aware of the LBC report to look into whether there are potential criminal offences taking place."

