Speak to Sadiq - Watch Live 10am Friday

18 March 2021, 12:42

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from listeners from 10am on Friday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins James O'Brien for Speak to Sadiq, live from LBC's studios.

Every month, Sadiq will host an LBC phone-in, taking your calls on whatever you want to ask him.

Whether it's a question about the tube, terrorism or the housing crisis. Send your question in to Speak To Sadiq.

Come back here at 10am to watch Speak to Sadiq live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

