Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants more cycle lanes to reduce congestion in London

By Kate Buck

The Mayor of London has explained just why he wants more cycle lanes in London's during his Speak to Sadiq show on LBC.

In the eight years leading to Sadiq Khan becoming Mayor the number of cars in the city sky-rocketed from 60,000 to 120,000.

But as the population increases, so do the vehicles, causing gridlock and mayhem on the city's roads.

To counteract this, the Mayor wants to introduced more cycle lanes, and told LBC's James O'Brien: "95% of the roads in our city are controlled by our 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation and 5% are controlled by TfL," he said.

"We try and work with the boroughs, the boroughs are trying to do right by their residents, they understand the consequences of air quality and pollution."

Mr Khan pointe to a recent trial of cycling only streets which have proved to be a success for the surrounding businesses.

"Waltham Forrest is a good example," he said.

"Four years ago it introduced what is known as Mini-Hollands, very very controversial but they are now hugely successful, they are now hugely benefitting because more pedestrians and cyclists means better footfall and business for those independent retailers."

"What I'd say to people who are very anti-walking and cycling is, let your councils know where you have particular issues, they will try where they can.

"I'm confident that in the coming weeks and months and definitely years we will do our best in recovery to take action on issues like air quality."

"One of the things we are keen to avoid is congestion caused by the lack of space. London doesn't have the space, the big motorways and carriageways in our city, we've got two-lane road.

"And so additional cars on our roads will cause gridlock, and we're trying to avoid additional cars by providing attractive alternatives, and that's walking and cycling and public transport."

