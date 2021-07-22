Live

Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

22 July 2021, 07:12 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 10:02

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from listeners from 10am today.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins James O'Brien for Speak to Sadiq, live from LBC's studios.

Every month, Sadiq will host an LBC phone-in, taking your calls on whatever you want to ask him.Whether it's a question about the tube, terrorism or the housing crisis. Send your question in to Speak To Sadiq.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him.

Sadiq Khan News

The Mayor of London has asked people to continue wearing masks in crowded spaces.

Sadiq Khan urges public to keep wearing face masks after 'Freedom Day'

2 days ago

Sadiq

Sadiq Khan: 'Not possible' to have Night Tube services back for lockdown end

29 days ago

Sadiq Khan pleaded with Scotland fans without tickets to stay away from London

Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'

1 month ago

