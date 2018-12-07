What Are Those Statues Of Outside The Ministry Of Defence?
7 December 2018, 13:28 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 13:30
Question: There are two statues of naked women outside the Ministry of Defence, who are they of?
Name: James
Location: Vyskov, Czech Republic
Qualification: Previously worked for the Ministry Of Defence
Answer: They’re Earth and Water statues - originally there were going to be four statues and when they were in the process of building they ran out of money so they never got round to building Fire and Air statues.