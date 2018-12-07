What Are Those Statues Of Outside The Ministry Of Defence?

Picture: PA

Question: There are two statues of naked women outside the Ministry of Defence, who are they of?

Name: James

Location: Vyskov, Czech Republic

Qualification: Previously worked for the Ministry Of Defence

Answer: They’re Earth and Water statues - originally there were going to be four statues and when they were in the process of building they ran out of money so they never got round to building Fire and Air statues.