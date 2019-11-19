Met office issues urgent warning over freezing fog as temperatures plummet

The Met Office is warning of freezing fog on the coldest Autumn Day this year. Picture: PA

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning across a large swathe of the UK as freezing fog moves in.

Forecasters have warned freezing fog is set to blanket Britain on Tuesday with the potential for transport chaos on the roads.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for freezing fog from 4am to 11am as temperatures in parts of the UK were predicted to fall as low as -9.

With predictions, visibility could drop as low as just 100m in places on Tuesday morning commuters are being advised to check their journeys before they travel.

Police have warned those driving on the road network to ensure they defrost their cars and take extra care on the roads.

Last night was the coldest night of the #Autumn so far



There is also plenty of #freezingfog across parts of England and east Wales, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/b8MlYUojlk — Met Office (@metoffice) November 19, 2019

Met Office experts have warned fog spreading across London, Bath and Birmingham, will cause disruption to travel services.

"Some dense fog and freezing fog patches on Tuesday morning likely leading to some travel disruption," the Met Office spokesman said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of freezing fog. Picture: Met Office

People are being told to expect "slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible."

Meanwhile "there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."

The worst-affected areas include most of the Midlands, Home Counties and southeast of England. Temperatures in these regions will struggle to exceed 5C on Tuesday.

Public Health England issued a cold weather warning from 9 am on Monday until 12 pm on Wednesday.

Dr Emer OConnell, a consultant at PHE, advised people to look out for anyone who may need help staying warm.

She said: "Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather. Keep an eye out for those who may need help staying warm. Ensure they wear lots of thin layers and have everything they need."