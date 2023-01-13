Parts of UK to be hit by ‘heavy snow’ as Arctic blast set to bring -3C freeze

13 January 2023, 14:57 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 15:34

Snow due to hit in days and temperatures set to plummet to -3C
Snow due to hit in days and temperatures set to plummet to -3C

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Snow is expected to return to the UK next week as an Arctic blast brings sub-zero temperatures to some parts of the country.

The snow is expected to arrive in some areas from next week, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -3°C.

Parts of Scotland near Fort William are set for snow today and it will continue into next week.

Further snowfall is predicted for Birmingham, Manchester and northern Wales from next Monday.

Plymouth and Exeter could see a light dusting of snow on Tuesday.

The Met Office said: "There is a lot of uncertainty as we move into next week but there are signs of a brief colder spell which could see further snow showers.

"There is even the possibility of "interruption to power supplies and other services."

Parts of northern and western England and Wales are under a yellow weather warning for rain today, meaning possible transport delays and a risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

Wind and rain are also expected in Northern Ireland.

Snow is expected to hit the UK from next week.
Snow is expected to hit the UK from next week.

The Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “After what has already been a wet start to January, further wet and windy conditions will move across the UK this weekend. With the ground already saturated in parts of the UK this additional rainfall could bring disruption, particularly in the west. Check online to for the latest flood warnings in your area.”

The Met Office says "the colder spell is expected to be short-lived" as wetter conditions will return, once the northerly winds bringing the snow have died down.

