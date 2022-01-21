British doctor, 31, killed after gun fired 'recklessly' by neighbour as he lay in bed in US

Matthew Willson was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Picture: Brookhaven Police Department

By Sophie Barnett

A British doctor has been fatally shot by a bullet fired "recklessly" by a neighbour as he lay in bed on a family visit to the United States.

Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey had been visiting family in Georgia, USA, when he was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 31-year-old was shot at random in the early hours of Sunday after a weapon was “recklessly” discharged by a group of individuals in the neighbouring apartment block.

Brookhaven police said the gun is believed to have been fired by accident and Willson was not targeted.

No suspects have been arrested.

"This incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm(s) which led to the tragic death of Dr. Willson," the force said in a statement.

"Dr. Willson was in town from England visiting his loved ones when the incident occurred."

Willson had been visiting loved ones in Brookhaven, Atlanta, when the fatal shooting took place.

Officers went to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Buford Hwy on January 16 to investigate a call "regarding multiple shots fired".

They were later called to an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road and found Willson lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a trauma centre where he later died from his injuries.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting family of British man following his death in the USA, and are in contact with US authorities."

Anyone with information about this incident should call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).