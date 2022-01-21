Breaking News

'Don't ever stop rocking': Tributes to Meat Loaf after he dies at 74 with wife by his side

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

Legendary rocker Meat Loaf, best known for singing 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything For Love', has died aged 74.

The Grammy award winning singer, who sold 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 movies, died on Thursday night.

In an emotional statement his longtime agent Micheal Greene said the singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, died with his wife Deborah by his side.

It is unclear how the singer, who had an illustrious career spanning six decades, has died.

While no cause of death or other details were given by his family, he had suffered numerous health scares over the years.

The statement read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

"'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

Singer-songwriter Meat Loaf in New York in 2019. Picture: Getty

The singer sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

In 2016 he was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to "bring love back into this world".

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.... Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

His most notable film roles include Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Bob Paulson in Fight Club.

His early stage work included dual roles in the original cast of The Rocky Horror Show, and he was also in the musical Hair, both on and off Broadway.

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf was plagued by health issues, including asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011.

He suffered from a medical condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White, which causes an irregular heartbeat, and underwent surgery in 2003 in London.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary rocker, with Boy George sharing the story of when Meat Loaf turned him "upside down" in a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood.

He said: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends."

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

Singer Cher said she had "so much fun" with Meat Loaf when she worked with him on his 1981 album Dead Ringer.

In a tribute posted to Twitter, she added: "Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans.

"Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day."

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Stephen Fry has also written a tribute to the singer, saying he hopes "paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light".

The actor said in a tweet: "Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century."

Meat Loaf during a concert, circa 1992. Picture: Alamy

Piers Morgan described the singer as "one of rock music's all-time great characters".

"A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon," he said.

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

