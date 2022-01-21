Breaking News

'Don't ever stop rocking': Tributes to Meat Loaf after he dies at 74 with wife by his side

21 January 2022, 08:01 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 09:42

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

Legendary rocker Meat Loaf, best known for singing 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything For Love', has died aged 74.

The Grammy award winning singer, who sold 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 movies, died on Thursday night.

In an emotional statement his longtime agent Micheal Greene said the singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, died with his wife Deborah by his side.

It is unclear how the singer, who had an illustrious career spanning six decades, has died.

While no cause of death or other details were given by his family, he had suffered numerous health scares over the years.

The statement read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

Read more: Families cry for help as govt considers 'up to £500 cash payouts' to ease cost of living

"'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

Read more: 'My show ain't ready': Tearful Adele cancels Las Vegas show 24 hours before start

Singer-songwriter Meat Loaf in New York in 2019.
Singer-songwriter Meat Loaf in New York in 2019. Picture: Getty

The singer sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

In 2016 he was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to "bring love back into this world".

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side....

Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

His most notable film roles include Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Bob Paulson in Fight Club.

His early stage work included dual roles in the original cast of The Rocky Horror Show, and he was also in the musical Hair, both on and off Broadway.

Meat Loaf was plagued by health issues, including asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011.

He suffered from a medical condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White, which causes an irregular heartbeat, and underwent surgery in 2003 in London.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary rocker, with Boy George sharing the story of when Meat Loaf turned him "upside down" in a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood.

He said: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends."

Singer Cher said she had "so much fun" with Meat Loaf when she worked with him on his 1981 album Dead Ringer.

In a tribute posted to Twitter, she added: "Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans.

"Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day."

Stephen Fry has also written a tribute to the singer, saying he hopes "paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light".

The actor said in a tweet: "Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century."

Meat Loaf during a concert, circa 1992.
Meat Loaf during a concert, circa 1992. Picture: Alamy

Piers Morgan described the singer as "one of rock music's all-time great characters".

"A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon," he said.

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

Adrian spoke of his troubles as energy bills soar

Families cry for help as govt considers 'up to £500 cash payouts' to ease cost of living

Prince William told Deacon, 11, the pain of losing your mother 'gets easier'

Prince William tells grieving schoolboy, 11, pain of losing mum 'gets easier'

The AA has faced criticism over a poorly-worded tweet

Breakdown firm AA says it doesn't prioritise rescues based on gender alone

Adele tearfully told fans her show can't go on

'My show ain't ready': Tearful Adele cancels Las Vegas show 24 hours before start

Millions of people could get payouts from the Government as the cost of living soars

Millions could get Trump-style cash payouts 'up to £500' to ease cost of living crisis

BT have put their prices up as energy bills and inflation soar

BT to hike prices in 'work from home tax' as cost of living continues to soar

Mhairi Black attacked the bridge plan, which would have linked Scotland with Northern Ireland

PM 'wasted £1m on Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge PR stunt'

Plans for a skyscraper near Grenfell have been criticised by survivors of the 2017 fire

Grenfell survivors slam 'shocking' plan for tower with same fire strategy next to building

An employment tribunal criticised a teacher’s behavior an ruled out unfair dismissal

Primary teacher sacked for 'homophobic and racist remarks left pupil in soiled clothes'

Exclusive
The Government threatened MPs with withholding funding over the free school meal row with Marcus Rashford

Tory 'blackmail': Oppose free school meals or deprived pupils lose funds, MPs told

Temperatures are set to plummet in both rural and urban areas

Temperatures set to plummet as UK heads for coldest night of winter so far

Weather

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

Liz Truss will urge Mr Putin to engage in "meaningful discussions" about the situation in Ukraine

Putin must 'step back' from war and free world will 'stand its ground', says Foreign Sec

Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Naval exercise in the Indian Ocean

Iran, Russia and China begin joint naval exercise

Marine gear

Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

Antonio Guterres

Covid, climate and conflict has worsened the world since 2017 – UN chief
Joe Biden

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

Peru oil spill clean-up worker

21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption
George Floyd case

Jury selected in US federal trial over killing of George Floyd
Joe Biden

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

Covid Austria

Austrian parliament approves universal vaccine mandate

Capitol riot investigation

Capitol investigation committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Entrance to Auschwitz

UN approves resolution to condemn denial of the Holocaust

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating.': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare
Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'
'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'
Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP
Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police