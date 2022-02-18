Manhunt for wanted sex offender, 40, who is 'risk to women and girls'

Police are searching for Daniel Joslin in London. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A sex offender who has targeted young women and girls is being hunted by police in London after failing to comply with his court bail.

Daniel Joslin, 40, was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent, but he may have travelled anywhere in the country, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is wanted for failing to comply with a Registered Sex Offender notification and breach of court bail.

Joslin is a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. Police say he is known to use a number of aliases.

He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

Police have urged people not to approach Joslin but to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

It comes days after convicted sex offender Paul Robson was arrested after he escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

Robson was arrested in Skegness on Thursday after a four-day manhunt, with members of the public told not to approach him.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Joslin is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting 3602/17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.