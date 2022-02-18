Manhunt for wanted sex offender, 40, who is 'risk to women and girls'

18 February 2022, 09:05 | Updated: 18 February 2022, 09:10

Police are searching for Daniel Joslin in London.
Police are searching for Daniel Joslin in London. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A sex offender who has targeted young women and girls is being hunted by police in London after failing to comply with his court bail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Joslin, 40, was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent, but he may have travelled anywhere in the country, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is wanted for failing to comply with a Registered Sex Offender notification and breach of court bail.

Joslin is a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. Police say he is known to use a number of aliases.

Read more: Storm Eunice: Britain grinds to a halt as gales strike and rare second red alert issued

Read more: Thirteen dogs die after being electrocuted as tree falls onto powerline during storm

He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

Police have urged people not to approach Joslin but to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

It comes days after convicted sex offender Paul Robson was arrested after he escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

Robson was arrested in Skegness on Thursday after a four-day manhunt, with members of the public told not to approach him.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Joslin is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting 3602/17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two serving Met Police officers and one former officer have been charged over sharing racist and misogynistic messages with Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Three Met cops charged over racist and misogynistic messages with killer
Teacher gave students cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm.

'Horrific' teacher fed children cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm
Paul Robson has been arrested by police in Skegness.

'Extremely dangerous' sex offender Paul Robson arrested after four-day manhunt
Chanz Maximen carried out two separate knife attacks.

Bristol teen given life sentence after a series of 'terrifying' random knife attacks
PC William Sampson has been found dead weeks before he was due to stand trail for hitting a teenage football fan

Police officer filmed hitting teenage football fan with baton found dead weeks before trial
A man has been jailed for sending anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar

Self-confessed 'Jew hater' locked up after sending anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar

More UK News

See more More UK News

Security minister Damian Hinds told LBC there is "no sign" of Russian withdrawal, as he encouraged Vladimir Putin to take the diplomatic route.

'We are ready': Minister warns Britain is prepared amid 'no sign' of Russian withdrawal
Trump and his two children will testify under oath during 'misleading' property valuation probe

Donald Trump to testify under oath during probe into 'misleading' property valuations
Thirteen pedigree dogs have died after being electrocuted in a "tragic accident"

Thirteen dogs die after being electrocuted as tree falls onto powerline during storm
Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour.

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods charged with threatening and abusive behaviour
Storm Eunice is bringing high winds to the UK, causing damage to power lines

Storm Eunice: Britain grinds to a halt as gales strike and rare second red alert issued
A man died after falling from a lorry on Wednesday evening as Storm Dudley hit parts of the UK

Storm Dudley claims first victim after lorry driver falls off HGV

Weather

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police