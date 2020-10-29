Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder of man, 24, in Crawley

A forensic officer at the scene on Russell Way in Crawley, West Sussex, after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Russell Way in Three Bridges, Crawley at 9pm on Tuesday evening where they found a 24-year-old man with serious injuries, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he later died at the scene.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.