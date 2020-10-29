Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder of man, 24, in Crawley

29 October 2020, 07:42

A forensic officer at the scene on Russell Way in Crawley, West Sussex, after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed
A forensic officer at the scene on Russell Way in Crawley, West Sussex, after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Russell Way in Three Bridges, Crawley at 9pm on Tuesday evening where they found a 24-year-old man with serious injuries, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he later died at the scene.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokeswoman from Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to Russell Way at 9pm where they found the 24-year-old victim seriously injured. 

"He was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, but despite the specialist care provided was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"A 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

"A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender."

Anyone with information is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.

