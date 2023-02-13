'Britain's FBI' appeals to find UK's seven most wanted fugitives in international hunt

A manhunt is underway for these seven fugitives. Picture: NCA

By James Hockaday

The National Crime Agency has renewed an appeal to track down some of the UK’s most wanted fugitives.

Six men have been traced and arrested after the NCA launched its most recent appeal to find 13 suspects on the run 12 months ago.

They were believed to be hiding in Spain, or have strong links to the country and the Canary Islands.

Now, working with Crimestoppers, and police in the UK and Spain, the NCA is renewing its appeal to tick the remaining six fugitives off the list.

Heavily tattooed Jack Mayle, 31, from Croydon, south London, is suspected of running a drug line in the capital and working with a dark web drugs supplier - selling MDMA and other class A drugs.

When he fled, he had a tattooed neck, a diamond tattoo under his left eye and ‘Croydon’ inked on the outside of his left forearm. He may have tried to alter his appearance and is known to carry weapons.

Jack Mayle and Mark Francis Roberts . Picture: NCA

Two men from Cardiff are wanted by South Wales Police for Class A drugs offences allegedly organised on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Asim Naveed, 31, from Cardiff, who is 6ft 2in tall and muscularly built, is accused of playing a leading role in a gang that trafficked 46 kilos of cocaine (worth nearly £8 million) into Wales between February and June 2020.

Meanwhile Calvin Parris, 33, who has gold upper teeth, is accused of being a customer of Naveed’s gang and selling the cocaine on in the Welsh capital.

Also on the list is John James Jones, 32, of Ormskirk, Lancashire, who is wanted for wounding with intent after allegedly stabbing two victims with a knife and causing serious injuries.

He’s believed to have fled the UK in the immediate aftermath, with evidence of him staying at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings before quickly leaving the next morning.

John James Jones and Asim Naveed . Picture: NCA

Also being hunted is Callum Michael Allan, 24, of South Shields, for 12 alleged offences including, possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving.

Allan assaulted two officers who restrained him and fled during a raid on a house suspected of being used for drug deals on June 11, 2019. Officers say he was in possession of over 113 grams of heroin.

He was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.

Mark Francis Roberts, 29, of Liverpool, is wanted for alleged grievous bodily harm and the attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch.

The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30am on September 30, 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway.

He refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds and a collapsed lung.

Calvin Parris, Callum Michael Allan and Alex Male . Picture: NCA

Alex Male, 30, of Weston-super-Mare, is accused of buying and selling drugs across the South West of England and managing other distributors using encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

The fugitive, wanted for conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering and conspiracy to acquire a firearm, has links to Spain, Portugal and Turkey.

NCA regional head in Spain, Steve Reynolds, said: “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.

“It’s usual for fugitives to continue to commit crime while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are and some will be trying to blend in to the large British communities for whom Spain is home.

“You may know one of them from your town or village. Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”

Anyone with information about one of the Most Wanted should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form on the charity’s website.