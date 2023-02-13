Ex-rave organiser the 'Acid House King' whose home-built fraud machine stole £500k jailed for stealing from letterboxes

13 February 2023, 16:45 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 16:52

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox
Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox. Picture: Alamy / Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

An ex-rave organiser dubbed the 'King of Acid House' whose 'Sunrise' parties were once banned by the British government has been jailed for stealing post from innocent homeowners' letterboxes.

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, appeared in court after he was caught "stuffing" white paper envelopes from letterboxes into a rucksack, post which prosecutors claimed was then exchanged for drugs.

It's the latest in a string of convictions, spanning the fields of cyber-security, deception and fraud.

Rising to fame in the eighties, the events organiser once famously handcuffed himself to presenter Jonathan Ross live on television after his infamous Home Counties raves were banned by then Home Secretary Douglas Hurd.

Following decades of obscurity, the party organiser later returned to the spotlight, this time labelled the 'Mr Big' of cybercrime.

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox
Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox. Picture: Met Police

The mastermind behind a £1.25million cyber bank heist, the former events organiser led a gang which targeted numerous victims - including comedian Stephen Merchant, before he was sentenced to five and half years in prison in 2014.

Released at the age of 53, it wasn't long before Colston-Hayter returned to his old tricks, this time building a homemade fraud machine imitating a bank employee to swindle £500k.

Now, following his release, Colston-Hayter, of Brighton, has been caught once again, this time for pinching people's post to exchange for drugs in and around London on January 5, 2023.

Read more: Are they out there? US general refuses to rule out aliens after three bizarre UFOs shot down over North America

Read more: Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

"He was seen stuffing what looked like white paper envelopes into a rucksack," said Gerard Renouf, for the prosecution.

After being surrounded by members of the public who caught him in the act, Colston-Hayter was detained by the individuals until police arrived.

"Inside his black rucksack was a large quantity of letters not addressed to him," said Mr Renouf.

"He had in his rucksack a crowbar."

Used to contact victims and convince them he was a member of bank staff, Colston-Hayter made his way through a spreadsheet of potential victims using the device
Used to contact victims and convince them he was a member of bank staff, Colston-Hayter made his way through a spreadsheet of potential victims using the device. Picture: Met Police

The ex-rave organiser admitted going on his letter raids equipped and then breaching a serious crime prevention order that was already in place following his previous conviction.

With his crimes described as switching from "sophisticated" to "desperate" by Colston-Hayter's defence team, he has now been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

During his 2018 appearance for fraud, the court heard how the raver had built a bizarre machine comprised of a card reader and voice-altering equipment.

Used to contact victims and convince them he was a member of bank staff, Colston-Hayter made his way through a spreadsheet of potential victims, which is said to have included the names and bank details of Noel Gallagher and Sheridan Smith.

After being confiscated by the Metropolitan Police as part of their case, experts from the Met's Digital Communications and Cyber Laboratory confirmed it was a low-budget, working device.

Colston-Hayter pictured during his rave-organising heyday in the 1980s
Colston-Hayter pictured during his rave-organising heyday in the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

Jailed over nine counts - including possession of an article for use in fraud and two counts of making or supplying an article for use in fraud - Colston-Hayter was jailed for 20 months, before being released in May 21, 2019.

Now, Joey Kwong, defending Colston-Hayter, said: "He is sorry for what he has done. He has managed to stay out of trouble for three and a half to four years.

Making reference to his past string of convictions, Mr Kwong said: "He is no longer that man. The offending being dealt with today is not sophisticated, it is desperate.

"He is battling both mental health and addiction.

"Having been released from prison on May 21, 2019, he stayed out of trouble for at least three years. He was working on a book telling his story.

"He thought, wrongly, that going off medication would help him focus. He was using the crowbar to jimmy open letterboxes.

"He said he was never going to burgle. He said he was going to steal letters."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rescuers at work in Antakya

Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

Israeli protest outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

The search for Nicola Bulley continues

Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley

Wayne Couzens lost his appeal

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Breaking
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal

Sebastien Lecornu

France brands depiction of troops in Wakanda Forever ‘false and misleading’

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelensky

PM Rishi Sunak stressed the UK wouldn't tolerate Chinese balloons in UK airspace.

British war planes on standby '24/7' to shoot down Chinese spy balloon says Rishi Sunak

Artist's sketch of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in court in court in Washington in December

Human rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.

Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel week of royal visit after 'testing positive' for Covid

Ukrainian soldiers in a tank in Bakhmut

Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut and bolsters defences in south

Sky Brown was already the Olympic bronze medallist

British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

Mohammad Rasoulof

Iran releases film-maker held for six months over criticism of government

Natasha Johnston

First pictures of Natasha Johnston, dog walker mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China says more than 10 US balloons flew in its airspace in past year

Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man looks at the remains of his house in Antakya

More earthquake survivors rescued in Turkey but survival window closing

People look at a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Palestinian medics say man killed by Israeli army in West Bank raid

Protesters wave Israeli flags outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

Voice of Democracy's newsroom

Independent radio station in Cambodia shut down on order of prime minister

Labour's Angela Rayner has criticised the government's spending

'Like the last days of Rome, not a cost of living crisis': Labour slams government's 'lavish spending culture'
Three unidentified objects have been downed over North America

Are they out there? US general refuses to rule out aliens after three bizarre UFOs shot down over North America
Anthony Albanese

Australia announces funding boost for indigenous population pledge

David Frost has criticised the secret summit

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost slams plot to 'unravel' EU exit as top politicians gather for secret summit
The asteroid burned up over the Channel

Breathtaking footage shows huge fireball as asteroid burns up over English Channel

People watch as waves crash against the cliffs in Auckland

New Zealand city grinds to a halt as deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better', says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females not nominated
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit