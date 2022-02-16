Breaking News

Police issue new photos of 'extremely dangerous' sex attacker who fled open prison 3 days ago

Paul Robson is being hunted by police. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Sophie Barnett

Officers hunting for convicted sex offender Paul Robson, who escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire three days ago, have released a new image of the "extremely dangerous" predator.

Robson, aged 56, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Sunday, with police advising people "not to approach" him as he is a "particular danger to women and young children" now he has escaped.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police have warned he "could be anywhere in the country" as their search for the sex offender, who is serving a life sentence, continues.

Following further enquiries, police believe he’s got a dark donkey jacket with a large collar and blue on the shoulders in his possession.

They also believe that his facial hair might not look similar to the image they’ve previously circulated, and that it might not be tied and may be lighter in colour.

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “It has now been three days since Paul Robson was last seen and we continue to appeal to members of the public for their help to find him.

“We are keeping an open mind as to his current whereabouts and we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry based on the information that the public have shared with us so far. We’re grateful to those who have already contacted us, and we would urge people to continue doing so. Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and it leads us closer to taking a dangerous man off our streets.

“We understand there may be concerns around personal safety, but we have allocated a number of resources to this investigation to aid in his swift arrest. Rest assured we are taking this seriously and advise that if you do see him, please contact us immediately and try not to approach him or apprehend him yourself.”

Robson was jailed in 2000 when he attacked a woman after entering her home through her cat flap.

"This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous," said Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox.

A judge at Oxford Crown Court said he is a "menace to females" - and police have warned that now he has escaped he "presents a particular danger to women and young children".

The force said they were following numerous lines of enquiry and appealed for information from the public.

Anyone who sees Robson is asked to call police on 999.