Police declare 'serious incident' after reports of shooting involving school pupil

7 September 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 11:34

LBC BREAKING
Police have responded to reports of a shooting. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Police have declared a serious incident after reports of a shooting in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, in Suffolk.

Kesgrave High School said a Year 11 pupil had been in a "serious incident" on their way to school.

In a statement on Twitter, the school said: "We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school. Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police.

"Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police. Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day. At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 3.20, as normal."

Suffolk Police said in a statement: "Officers were called just after 8.40am this morning, Monday 7 September, to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm.

"Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas."

This story is being updated

