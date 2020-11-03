Ryan Giggs denies allegation of assault after arrest

3 November 2020, 08:38 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 08:50

Ryan Giggs was arrested and questioned by police
Ryan Giggs was arrested and questioned by police. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been questioned on suspicion of assaulting a woman after police were called to his home.

Giggs, 46, was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with "on-off girlfriend" Kate Greville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Two police cars were parked outside his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday evening following reports of a disturbance involving 36-year-old PR worker Ms Greville.

In a statement provided to The Sun, Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Police added the arrested man was later released on bail pending further inquiries, said the newspaper.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following what it termed an "alleged incident" involving Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the US and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

An FAW spokesman said: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men's national team manager Ryan Giggs.

"The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

"Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," his representative said.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: "He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation."

Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

