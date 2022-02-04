Terrifying video shows teens fight with sword and knife in London bus brawl

By Sophie Barnett

Shocking video footage has been shared of teenagers fighting with swords and knives in front of horrified passengers on a London bus.

The incident unfolded on the top floor of the double-decker 109 bus in Streatham on Thursday evening.

The brawl carried on for around five minutes in front of terrified passengers, according to a witness, before the pair left the bus around Telford Avenue in Streatham.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at around 4.40pm but the boys, both wearing black puffa jackets with their faces covered, fled before officers arrived.

There have been no arrests and no reported injuries.

On a clip that has been widely shared on social media, a caption reads: "As if these kids bought a knife on this bus. No value for life."

One of the passengers recorded part of the fight before retreating as the pair scrapped along the bus aisle.

Writing online, another passenger said they were sitting downstairs but could hear the fight going on.

They added: "I was just sitting still and hoping that it didn't become deadly."

The bus driver stopped the vehicle when the fight broke out and police were called.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called at 16:41hrs on Thursday, 3 February to reports of a fight on board a bus in the area of Telford Avenue, SW2.

"Officers attended but all of those involved had fled prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries.