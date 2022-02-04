Terrifying video shows teens fight with sword and knife in London bus brawl

4 February 2022, 18:21

By Sophie Barnett

Shocking video footage has been shared of teenagers fighting with swords and knives in front of horrified passengers on a London bus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident unfolded on the top floor of the double-decker 109 bus in Streatham on Thursday evening.

The brawl carried on for around five minutes in front of terrified passengers, according to a witness, before the pair left the bus around Telford Avenue in Streatham.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at around 4.40pm but the boys, both wearing black puffa jackets with their faces covered, fled before officers arrived.

There have been no arrests and no reported injuries.

On a clip that has been widely shared on social media, a caption reads: "As if these kids bought a knife on this bus. No value for life."

Read more: 'My home is my castle': Farmer who flipped car on his land in parking row is cleared

One of the passengers recorded part of the fight before retreating as the pair scrapped along the bus aisle. 

Writing online, another passenger said they were sitting downstairs but could hear the fight going on.

They added: "I was just sitting still and hoping that it didn't become deadly."

The bus driver stopped the vehicle when the fight broke out and police were called.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called at 16:41hrs on Thursday, 3 February to reports of a fight on board a bus in the area of Telford Avenue, SW2.

"Officers attended but all of those involved had fled prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

PC Daniel Francis killed charity worker Andrew Brown in 2019.

Speeding Met cop weeps as he is spared jail for killing charity worker on zebra crossing
Lord Ahmed arriving at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced after being found guilty of sex assaults against two children.

Shamed former Labour peer Lord Ahmed jailed for 5 years for child sex offences in the 70s
Signs calling for an overhaul of the Met Police have been put up in Charing Cross

'Can you help us?': Mock police signs call for overhaul of Met after leaked messages
Peter Swailes Jr, 58, kept a vulnerable man in a shed for 40 years and forced him to work

Man who exploited disabled victim and kept him in shed given suspended sentence
Police have charged a man in relation to a series of sexual assaults

Man, 18, charged with five counts of sexual assault in south east London
Father-of-two Dr Gary Jenkins was beaten to death in a Cardiff park by three people including a girl, 17

Girl, 17, and two men guilty of homophobic murder and torture of doctor in Cardiff park

More UK News

See more More UK News

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps
Robert Hooper, 57, has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

'My home is my castle': Farmer who flipped car on his land in parking row is cleared
Alex Morgan

Man charged with murdering second woman six months before killing a mum
Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March

TfL workers urged to 'do right thing for London' as more strikes set to cause chaos
Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'.

Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'
The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police