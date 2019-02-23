Man Who Rammed Police Car And Drove Wrong Way On Motorway Jailed

This is the moment a man who rammed a police car fled the wrong way down a motorway in a small truck.

Police helicopter video shows the 30-year-old man turning his seven tonne truck around on the M18 and then driving at speed into oncoming traffic in January.

John Taylor was sentenced to 28 months in prison for dangerous driving, breaching a suspended sentence and assaulting police officers after pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.

The shocking helicopter footage shows Mr Taylor narrowly avoiding cars and lorries as he drove across all lanes before eventually eventually turning around.

He was then seen leaping out of the truck and running across the opposite carriageway as he escaped on foot.

The seven-and-a-half tonne truck stopped traffic as it fled police. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The pursuit started when Mr Taylor refused to stop for officers and reversed into a police car at speed before driving off in the direction of the motorway.

But on reaching the M18, Taylor turned into oncoming traffic bringing two lanes of cars of lorries to a standstill while nearly colliding head on with a car in the fast lane.

Investigating officer DC William McClean said: "He endangered countless lives that day through his reckless and dangerous actions.

"He put responsible road users at risk not only whilst in the vehicle, but by dumping the lorry and then running through three lanes of traffic on a busy motorway."

"One of the police officers involved in the pursuit suffered minor injuries that day, thankfully no members of the public or drivers were harmed as a result of his actions.

"We are pleased with the sentence he has received and hope that it acts as a deterrent for anyone else who drives dangerously on our roads."