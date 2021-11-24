Duchess of Cambridge visits pupils learning importance of early child development

The Duchess learnt about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. Picture: Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

By Megan Hinton

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a school in north-west London to join pupils for a science lesson.

During a visit to Nower Hill High School in Harrow, the Duchess learnt about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development as part of a new initiative.

Teenagers across the UK are being taught about brain development in babies in plans to equip youngsters with the knowledge on how to be good parents when they are older.

A University of Oxford study has found teaching teenagers the science behind babies' brain development gives them practical skills as future parents.

A total of 21 schools have taken part in a pilot scheme which will now be rolled out more widely.

The research project, run by The University of Oxford, has so far involved 4,000 pupils who have been taught about key principles of early childhood development.

At the end of the lesson, the Duchess said to students: "So really well done and I hope you found it interesting. It’s a real passion of mine, leaning about babies’ brains and how our adult brains develop and how our early childhood influences the adult brain.

"Keep thinking about it, keep chatting about it with your friends. Well done, super impressed and thank you for having me."

The first five years of our lives have an extraordinary impact on the adults we become. They provide the foundations for how we respond to our biggest challenges in later life, our long-term health, wellbeing and resilience. pic.twitter.com/m2EGD7bPkj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 24, 2021

The school visit comes after Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this summer, in a bid to drive awareness of the impact of early years.

For several years The Duchess has been working with experts and organisations that are championing the importance of providing solid psychological, social and emotional platforms for children in their earliest years of life in order to support their mental health and emotional resilience, and to provide them with the foundations to lead to healthy and fulfilling adulthoods.

The Duchess previously said: "It is our duty, as parents and as teachers, to give all children the space to build their emotional strength and provide a strong foundation for their future."