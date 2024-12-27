A man has been arrested over a hit-and-run collision which killed a cyclist

By Josef Al Shemary

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on Thursday, and died in hospital.

Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old man from Burscough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through alcohol/drugs.

Emergency services were called to Dicks Lane at 6.46pm after reports a cyclist travelling towards Wigan Road on a Cross XC Range bicycle had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and footage of the collision.

They say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or captured a Kia Sportage car being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Sergeant Chris Evans, from the force's road policing unit, said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

"While an arrest has been made, our inquiries are very much ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our inquiries to make contact with the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should email SCIU@Lancashire.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 850 of December 26 2024.