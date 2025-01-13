How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight

The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One of the brightest comets to pass the earth in the last 20 years could be visible from parts of the UK tonight.

The once-in-a-generation space rock, officially named G3 ATLAS (C/2024), is only visible once every 160,000 years and is forecast to reach its brightest point tonight.

The comet was first discovered in April last year by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) as it made its 407 million-mile journey toward the Earth.

Now, with the rock just 9 million miles from the sun, G3 ATLAS is expected to grace the British skies this evening.

Comets of G3 ATLAS’ size often burn out as they approach the sun, but experts are hopeful stargazers will be able to catch a glimpse of the ultra-year interstellar event at some point this week.

The comet will be at its brightest tonight (FILE). Picture: Getty

Experts point to the comet’s age, which suggests it has already made one trip around the sun and thus should survive its second journey.

Dr Shyam Balaji, a researcher in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King’s College London, said: "As with all comets, its visibility and brightness can be unpredictable.

"Observers may have opportunities to spot it in the days around perihelion, depending on local conditions and the comet's behaviour."

How to see G3 ATLAS

Catching a glimpse of this once-in-a-lifetime comet in the UK will not be easy, but there are some ways you can up your chances.

Dr Shyam Balaji says to look to the eastern skies just before dawn to catch it in the mornings.

At night, after it passes the sun, stargazers should look toward the western horizon instead.

“For observers in the Northern Hemisphere, including the UK, viewing conditions may be challenging due to the comet's position relative to the Sun," the doctor said.

"Visibility will depend heavily on local conditions and the comet's actual brightness.

"Observers should consult local astronomy resources for up-to-date viewing recommendations as the date approaches.”