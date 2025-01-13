LA wildfire deaths rise to 24, with high winds to fuel flames again this week in 'worst-ever US natural disaster'

13 January 2025, 05:55

The death toll from the LA fires has risen to 24
The death toll from the LA fires has risen to 24. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The number of people who have died in the Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24, with the state's governor warning of "flare-ups" and a return of strong winds over the next two days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The death toll is likely to rise again, with further 16 people still missing.

Progress has been made in containing the three largest fires, with the Palisades fire, the largest, now 13% contained.

The second-biggest, Eaton, is 27% contained, and the Hurst fire is almost completely under control.

By Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometres), an area larger than San Francisco.

State governor Gavin Newsom said the fires tearing through the city would cause the most damage in terms of "cost... scale and scope" that America has ever seen.

He said the biggest challenge over the next two days would be the winds, which fan the flames and hamper firefighters' efforts.

He added that there could be "flare-ups in new places".

The most dangerous day will be on Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

"You're going to have really strong gusty Santa Ana winds, a very dry atmosphere and still very dry brush, so we still have some very critical fire weather conditions out there," Mr Thompson said.

Read more: LA death toll rises to 16 as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

Read more: 13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Structures are burnt to ground after wildfires on January 12, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighourhood, Los Angeles
Structures are burnt to ground after wildfires on January 12, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighourhood, Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Newsom also said he was "worried about issues of rebuilding".

The governor added that he said he wants to fast-track people's ability to rebuild in terms of resources and regulations.

"One thing I won't give in to is delay. Delay is denial for people. Lives, traditions, places, torn apart, torn asunder. Families, schools, community centres," he added.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Brentwood home on Saturday for curfew violations after police warned of looting.

At least 20 people have been arrested so for looting in evacuation zones around the LA area.

Captain Mike Lorenz of the Los Angeles Police Department told a community meeting in the Palisades on Saturday: "Looting is an issue, the number of arrests is continuously growing.

"We even made arrests of two individuals that were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses".

Fire fighters work in front of a home at Pacific Coast Highway on January 12, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood
Fire fighters work in front of a home at Pacific Coast Highway on January 12, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. Picture: Getty

The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into deadly infernos, with there also having been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C Marrone said 70 additional water trucks have now been dispatched to fire ravaged or at risk areas to prepare Tuesday's gusts.

Fire retardant was parachuted into at-risk areas on Sunday, with the obstructive material designed to form hillside barriers to stop flames from spreading.

"We are prepared for the upcoming wind event," Mr Marrone said.

Burned homes and cars that were destroyed by the Eaton Fire that started on January 7 in Altadena
Burned homes and cars that were destroyed by the Eaton Fire that started on January 7 in Altadena. Picture: Getty

Fierce Santa Ana winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos that levelled entire neighbourhoods around the city where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Authorities have established a centre where people can report the missing.

Officials were building an online database to allow evacuated residents to see if their homes were damaged or destroyed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades, where the wildfire has caused the most damage.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades, where the wildfire has caused the most damage. Picture: Getty

In the meantime, LA city fire chief Kristin Crowley urged people to stay away from scorched neighbourhoods, saying: "There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public.

"There's no power, there's no water, there's broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures. The first responders are working as quickly as possible to ensure that it is safe for you to return into your communities."

There could be additional blazes due to strong wind gusts.
There could be additional blazes due to strong wind gusts. Picture: Alamy

Officials warned the ash can contain lead, arsenic, asbestos and other harmful materials.

About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, with more than 700 residents taking refuge in nine shelters, Mr Luna said.

