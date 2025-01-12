LA death toll rises to 16 as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

12 January 2025, 07:33

LA death toll rises to 16
LA death toll rises to 16. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The death toll in LA has risen to 16 as firefighters brace themselves for strong winds as they continue to battle the wildfires.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The total number of confirmed fatalities stands at 16 victims, the LA County medical examiner's office confirmed.

Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The death toll is expected to rise even further as cadaver dogs search levelled neighbourhoods and crews assess the devastation.

Firefighters are racing to cut off the spreading wildfires before strong winds return, pushing the flames towards the world famous J Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

It comes as new evacuation warnings have left more homeowners on edge.

Read more: LA wildfires blaze on as evacuation orders continue with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears

Read more: 13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

LA Fire fighters put out hot spots on a property already destroyed in the Eaton Fire.
LA Fire fighters put out hot spots on a property already destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Picture: Alamy

A fierce battle against the flames was underway in Mandeville Canyon, home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities not far from the Pacific coast, where swooping helicopters dumped water as the blaze charged downhill.

Firefighters on the ground used hoses in an attempt to beat back leaping flames as thick smoke blanketed the hillside.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that some looters are dressing as firefighters to steal from deserted homes.

There have been a number of arrests since the fires began, with an LAPD spokesperson saying: "We even made arrests of two individuals that were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses."

Pacific Palisades homes after wildfire in Los Angeles
Pacific Palisades homes after wildfire in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

At a briefing, CalFire operations chief Christian Litz said the main focus on Saturday was the Palisades Fire burning in the canyon area.

"We need to be aggressive out there," Mr Litz said.

County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said LA "had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak, and even more Angelenos evacuated due to the northeast expansion of the Palisades Fire".

Light breezes were fanning the flames, but the National Weather Service warned that strong Santa Ana winds - the nemesis of firefighters - could soon return.

Those winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into infernos that levelled entire neighbourhoods around a city where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

The fire also was threatening to jump over Interstate 405 and into densely populated areas in the Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq

Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations

Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Two firefighters with their back to the camera watch as a plane dumps water on a burning landscape

Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as menacing winds forecast to return

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena

LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained

People are asked not to make problems worse if visiting

Gritters blocked by '200 double parked cars' in Peak District

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party

Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership

Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week.

Steven Gerrard treats jailed gangster's son having baby with his daughter ‘just like anyone else’

Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA

Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser
The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

Illegally-released lynx dies after being captured in Scottish Highlands - as fears grow over 'rogue rewilding'
Fresh evacuation orders were issued overnight as the deadly blaze continues to sweep through Los Angeles, with smoke from the fires posing a health emergency.

LA wildfires blaze on as evacuation orders continue with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears
Police clear a blockade at a demonstration

Protests at far-right party’s conference as Germany’s election campaign warms up

Carrie Johnson was hospitalised for a week

Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia
Rescue workers at the site of the crash

Black boxes from South Korea plane crash failed to record final four minutes

Eastern areas of the UK are bracing for more freezing weather, with a rare amber weather alert in place.

Amber alert for nine UK regions still in place as Brits brace for more freezing weather

Syrians sing and wave post-Assad flags during the concert

Syrians celebrate a month since Assad’s overthrow with revolutionary songs

Drivers have been warned after contamination at an BP petrol station in Essex sparked breakdowns and vehicle damage.

Drivers issued warning as contaminated fuel at petrol station sparks 'hectic week' of damage and breakdowns
Patricia Bunting, from Wigan, was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World

Brit grandmother stranded in Florida 'finally returning home' but remains 'immobile' as she fights for her life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News