Corkage fees soar ‘up to £150’ as restaurants start charging more for BYOB

10 September 2024, 08:16 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 08:17

Restaurant customers are facing higher and higher corkage fees
Restaurant customers are facing higher and higher corkage fees. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The fees that restaurants charge for customers to bring their own wine has risen to an average of £13.50 a bottle , according to experts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One upmarket London restaurant is charging as much as £150 for customers to bring their own bottle.

The corkage fee covers the cost of opening and pouring the wine and washing ump the glasses.

The rise in the fee is due to rising wage, food and energy costs - forcing business owners to raise their corkage fees.

The average fee has risen to between £12 and £15 for each bottle of wine, according to trade publication The Drinks Business.

Trade publication The Restaurant, found corkage at some places in London has increased to more than £100 per bottle.

Read more: King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

Read more: Some early released prisoners will be back behind bars ‘within days’ as inspector warns rehabilitation has failed

One Notting Hill restaurant, Dorian, has increased its corkage fee to £100 plus the cost of another bottle from its wine list, according to the Times.

This means diners are charged a minimum of £150 to bring their own bottle.

The restaurant argues it only has 40 seats and so it needs to charge the fee because it could not make enough money to survive on meals alone.

Joe Lutrario, of Restaurant magazine, said: “Restaurants have been hit by massive cost rises in recent years.

“They are locked into energy contracts so if wholesale prices come down there’s nothing they can do about them until those contracts end.

“Entire chains are bust now and it’s tough to make any margin across the whole restaurant sector."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Robot begins mission to retrieve melted fuel from Fukushima nuclear plant

Online news has overtaken TV as Britain's main source of information for current events

Online overtakes TV as British public's main source of news for the first time

Social media apps on a smartphone

Australia proposes legal minimum age for children accessing social media

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei competes in the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, in January 2023

Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies of burns

Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release outside HMP Nottingham (L) and in London outside HMP Wandsworth friends of people due to be released wait with champagne

Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme

Nick Ferrari and Jonathan Reynolds.

'You've got to be responsible': Business secretary refuses to rule out scrapping travel passes for pensioners

The Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead a Mass at Tacitolu Peace Park in Dili, East Timor

Nearly half East Timor population attend Pope Francis’s seaside Mass

A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google loses final EU court appeal over £2bn fine in shopping competition case

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 40 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone camp

The first prisoners to be freed under Labour’s controversial early release scheme have begun walking out of jail

First prisoners - including violent inmates - begin walking out of jails under controversial early release scheme

Ukraine has hit Russia with a huge drone attack

Ukraine hits Moscow with huge drone attack setting buildings on fire and leaving at least one dead

Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, received 75% burns after her partner poured petrol over her at home in Kenya.

Ex who burned Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei alive 'dies in hospital from burns he sustained during attack'

Damage to a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack

More than 140 Ukrainian drones target multiple Russian regions, including Moscow

A older man on a mobility scooter crosses a road on a pedestrian crossing in Queensbury, Bradford, West Yorkshire

State pension set to rise by over £400 in April after latest wages data released

The family of the three women who were killed in a crossbow attack have said they are "devastated"

Racing commentator John Hunt's poignant message as he returns to work after wife and daughters killed

Lucy Letby, Undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary of nurse Lucy Letby. The British neonatal nurse has been found guilty of killing seven b

Lucy Letby 'innocence' speculation 'upsetting' for victims' families, lawyer says, as public inquiry begins

Latest News

See more Latest News

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman 'risked influencing police decisions' by accusing officers of bias over Palestine marches
Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Gaza

'Dozens killed' in Israeli strikes on encampment in Gaza humanitarian zone, as IDF says it was targeting Hamas
East Timor Asia Pope

Crowds flock to Pope Francis’ seaside mass in East Timor

APTOPIX Egypt Israel Palestinians

Israeli missile strike on Gaza humanitarian area kills and wounds dozens

Yvette Cooper has vowed to tackle the problem of assaults on police officers

125 police officers assaulted every day, as Yvette Cooper calls record figures 'a stain on our society'
Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves hits out at 'mess created by previous government' on eve of unpopular winter fuel payment vote
Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery

United Kingdom - Liverpool - HMP Liverpool

Some early released prisoners will be back behind bars ‘within days’ as inspector warns rehabilitation has failed
Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free

King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (Maxar)

Spacecraft to study Jupiter moon’s underground ocean cleared for October launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit