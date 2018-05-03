CCTV Captures Moment Vandal Slashes $3m Painting In Art Gallery

This is the moment a $3million painting was slashed twice with a knife by a vandal in an art gallery.

Officials in Colorado have charged Nicholas Morley, with 'felony criminal mischief' after a painting belonging to his father, Harold Morley, was vandalised at the Opera Art Gallery in Colorado last May.

CCTV surveillance shows the $3 million piece being slashed twice by a man wearing sunglasses, black jeans, a black jacket, a hat and a full beard.

Aspen Police found records and video surveillance showing that Mr Morley flew from London to Denver under an assumed name the day before the vandalism. He rented a car at the Denver airport then flew back to London two days after the slashing, according to an arrest warrant filed in Pitkin County District Court.

The moment the $3m painting was slashed. Picture: Aspen Police

Aspen Police soon discovered the painting was owned by his father, 74, of Barbados, through a trust called Fallowfield Ltd.

A warrant for Morley's arrest has now been issued by a district court judge in the area following an 11-month investigation.