Man Stabs Off-Duty Police Officer In Mugging Gone Wrong

This is the horrifying moment an off-duty police officer is stabbed during an attempted car-jacking.

The CCTV footage shows a man - an off duty officer from West Mercia Police, walking up to his car.

He is approached by another man in shiny dark clothing who demands the keys to the vehicle.

As the victim tries to flee, the man chases him, grabs him and in the ensuing struggle lashes out with a knife.

Officers were called to Moreton Avenue, Walsall at around 1:30pm where the off-duty officer was found with stab wounds to his chest.

The moment where the mugger stabs the off duty police officer. Picture: West Midlands Police

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and he was discharged later that day and is recovering at home.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox, from force CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“The offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.

"If you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police either via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to 9pm, call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.