Violent Fare Dodger Convicted Of GBH After Shocking Tube Attack

9 July 2019, 15:26

Police have released shocking footage of a violent fare dodger assaulting a member of Tube staff, following a conviction at court.

British Transport Police said the attack was "shocking and senseless"

The video shows 23-year-old Bajonar Bromfield-Nicol tailgating through the ticket barriers at Victoria Underground Station without valid payment by tailgating a paying member of the public as they entered.

When challenged by the TfL member of staff he pushed him straight to the floor, causing serious injuries to the victim’s elbow and arm.

The victim’s injuries have required surgery and over 40 hospital appointments, and he is still yet to be able to return to full duties at work.

The moment Bromfield-Nicol shoves the staff member to the floor
The moment Bromfield-Nicol shoves the staff member to the floor. Picture: BTP

In a statement to the court the victim said: “I remain upset and often irritated that basic tasks can be frustrating and challenging, and I am aware that my self-confidence has been affected.”

Bromfield-Nicol was found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm at Blackfriars Crown Court on 6th June.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement of 15 days. He was also ordered to pay £750 in compensation to his victim.

