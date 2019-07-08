Watch The Dramatic Moment A British Armed Robber Is Arrested By Spanish Police

8 July 2019, 15:10 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 15:12

A convicted bank robber who made a dramatic escape from a prison van has been arrested while on the run in Tenerife.

Aaron Williams made headlines in 2007 when he was sprung from a security van as it arrived at court.

The successful escape attempt was designed to appear like a kidnapping.

Williams, 33, fled the UK while on license using a relative's passport.

Williams fled the country after a daring escape from police custody.
Williams fled the country after a daring escape from police custody. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Spanish police released footage of the dramatic moment he was arrested in a hotel on the Spanish island.

Officers from the Spanish National Police conducted the arrest
Officers from the Spanish National Police conducted the arrest. Picture: Policia National

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police, who did not name Williams in a statement, confirmed: “National Police officers have arrested one of the members of a gang which robbed banks and security vans using firearms.

“The detainee, who had committed his crimes in the UK, was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

“He had reached Spain using the passport of a relative he bore a striking resemblance to.

“On March 21 2007 he was arrested following a robbery in Swinton, Greater Manchester.

“He was taken to a police station but managed to hide a phone in his clothes which enabled him to maintain contact with the other members of the gang.

“The following day, when he was being taken to court, the van he was in was attacked by members of the gang outside a court in Salford."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

'What a mess': Trump attacks Theresa May's handling of Brexit

People smuggler who used tiny dinghies in the English Channel jailed for three years

'Wannabe hardman' stabbed his friend in the heart, court told

Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta into quarter-finals after beating Petra Kvitova

Tom Watson 'undermining' Labour on antisemitism to 'attack leadership'

The News Explained

This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?