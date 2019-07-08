Watch The Dramatic Moment A British Armed Robber Is Arrested By Spanish Police

A convicted bank robber who made a dramatic escape from a prison van has been arrested while on the run in Tenerife.

Aaron Williams made headlines in 2007 when he was sprung from a security van as it arrived at court.

The successful escape attempt was designed to appear like a kidnapping.

Williams, 33, fled the UK while on license using a relative's passport.

Williams fled the country after a daring escape from police custody. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Spanish police released footage of the dramatic moment he was arrested in a hotel on the Spanish island.

Officers from the Spanish National Police conducted the arrest. Picture: Policia National

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police, who did not name Williams in a statement, confirmed: “National Police officers have arrested one of the members of a gang which robbed banks and security vans using firearms.

“The detainee, who had committed his crimes in the UK, was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

“He had reached Spain using the passport of a relative he bore a striking resemblance to.

“On March 21 2007 he was arrested following a robbery in Swinton, Greater Manchester.

“He was taken to a police station but managed to hide a phone in his clothes which enabled him to maintain contact with the other members of the gang.

“The following day, when he was being taken to court, the van he was in was attacked by members of the gang outside a court in Salford."