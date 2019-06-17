Watch The Moment Police Smash Their Way Into A Drug Dealer's Car

Dramatic police footage shows the moment two officers smash their way into a drug dealer's car as part of a sting operation.

When officers in Blackburn stopped a car in August 2017 they believed one of the men in the vehicle was swallowing drugs, so took dramatic measures to get into the vehicle.

After one officer smashes the driver's window with a baton, he jumps over the bonnet of the car and smashes the window on the other side.

One officer vaults over the car after smashing one window. Picture: Lancashire Police

The two men in the car were Saqib Khan, 33, of Audley Range, and Nabeel Chopdat, 30, of Chester Close, both were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Khan received a sentence of seven years and one month, having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Chopdat was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of the same offence following a trial.

