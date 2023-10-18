JK Rowling would 'happily do two years in jail' if it becomes a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

18 October 2023, 16:46

JK Rowling said she would be happy to go to jail if a future Labour government make it a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns
JK Rowling said she would be happy to go to jail if a future Labour government make it a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

JK Rowling has said she would happily do a spell in jail if a future Labour government makes it a hate crime to deliberately call someone by the wrong pronouns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Harry Potter author said she would rather do time for misgendering than submit to "compelled speech".

She spoke out after The Mail on Sunday revealed that Labour plans to introduce stricter sentences for abuse targeted at transgender people.

JK Rowling
JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Trans activists' swamp London restaurant with one-star reviews and prank calls 'as owner supports JK Rowling'

Read More: 'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

This would bring transphobic abuse into line with assault and harassment motivated by hatred on the grounds of race or religion, which are punishable by up to two years in prison.

Replying to a post on Twitter/X, Rowling said: “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

In a further tweet, speculating on what job she would prefer to have in prison she said: “Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens.

“Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though.”

Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who like the author has faced attacks for opposing gender ideology, told her: "See you there Jo!"

Rowling has been critical of the Labour Party’s position on women’s rights.

Last week she accused Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development Lisa Nandy, of being “one of the biggest reasons many women on the left no longer trust Labour” due to her stance on transgender issues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Miller (covered) being led from Selkirk Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing.

Andrew Miller jailed for 20 years for 'devious depravity' after child abduction and sexual assault

President Joe Biden has visited Israel

Biden urges ‘don’t be consumed by rage’ as he tells Israel ‘you’re not alone’

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as it reels from hospital blast

Tony Fernandes posted the image on LinkedIn

AirAsia boss criticised for shirtless massage during board meeting - but he hails work 'culture'

Rahimpur has been jailed for 11 years.

Iranian kingpin who smuggled 10,000 migrants to UK in Europe-wide criminal operation is jailed for 11 years

SAS troops 'are on high alert and ready to help'

SAS troops 'on high alert and ready to assist' Israeli special forces to rescue British hostages

Natalie Buss choked to death on marshmallows at Beddau Rugby Club, near Pontypridd

Mother died after choking during marshmallow eating contest at rugby club, inquest hears

President Biden said it appears last night's hospital strike was a misfired Hamas rocket

Joe Biden describes the 'shock, pain and rage' of Hamas attack on Israel and compares it to 'fifteen 9/11s'

Andrew Malkinson has said he is basically homeless and living off benefits after being released from prison.

Andrew Malkinson who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit now 'broke' and living in a tent

The attack happened on a safari in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda

Tributes paid to British honeymoon couple shot dead on safari in Uganda ‘by group linked to Islamic State’

Police escort Tsang Chi-kin into court

Hong Kong democracy protester shot by police in 2019 jailed for 47 months

Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her

Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with 'another celebrity'

Treasury Hamas Sanctions

US announces sanctions against 10 Hamas members over Israel attack

Coleen Rooney has said she won't forgive Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney reveals why she’ll never forgive Rebekah Vardy and the reason she didn’t want Wagatha saga to go to trial

A test-firing of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

Lower house of Russian parliament votes to revoke nuclear test ban ratification

Nitrous oxide will be illegal from next month.

‘Hippy crack’ laughing gas to become illegal next month - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian students set flags in memory of fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Putin insists Ukraine’s new US-supplied weapon will not change war’s outcome

Hundreds have been killed and wounded in the blast

'The smell of the dead is everywhere': Inside the aftermath of the Gaza hospital explosion that killed hundreds
Alec Baldwin could face an involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin could be recharged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust shooting

Injured Afghans receive treatment after an earthquake

World Food Programme appeals for £15.6m aid for quake-hit Afghanistan

Europe has been rocked by a series of terror attacks in recent days

Terror fear spreads in Europe: Six French airports evacuated after bomb threats and German synagogue firebombed
Greta Thunberg has been charged after her arrest in central London

Greta Thunberg charged after arrest at eco protest outside oil company meeting in luxury London hotel
Sebastian Kurz arrives at court in Vienna

Austrian ex-chancellor Kurz on trial for ‘making false statements to inquiry’

US President Joe Biden meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden says Gaza hospital blast ‘done by the other team’ and not Israel

Ken McCallum said Jewish communities in Britain were under threat from Islamic extremists as well as anti-Semites, Neo-Nazis and extreme right-wing terrorists

Risk of UK terror atrocity has increased after 'monstrous attacks' by Hamas in Israel, MI5 chief warns
A police officer at the scene of the attack

German chancellor condemns Berlin synagogue firebomb attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit