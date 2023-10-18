JK Rowling would 'happily do two years in jail' if it becomes a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns

JK Rowling said she would be happy to go to jail if a future Labour government make it a hate crime to call someone by wrong pronouns. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

JK Rowling has said she would happily do a spell in jail if a future Labour government makes it a hate crime to deliberately call someone by the wrong pronouns.

The Harry Potter author said she would rather do time for misgendering than submit to "compelled speech".

She spoke out after The Mail on Sunday revealed that Labour plans to introduce stricter sentences for abuse targeted at transgender people.

This would bring transphobic abuse into line with assault and harassment motivated by hatred on the grounds of race or religion, which are punishable by up to two years in prison.

Replying to a post on Twitter/X, Rowling said: “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

In a further tweet, speculating on what job she would prefer to have in prison she said: “Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens.

“Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though.”

Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who like the author has faced attacks for opposing gender ideology, told her: "See you there Jo!"

Rowling has been critical of the Labour Party’s position on women’s rights.

Last week she accused Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development Lisa Nandy, of being “one of the biggest reasons many women on the left no longer trust Labour” due to her stance on transgender issues.