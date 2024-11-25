Live

LIVE: Storm Bert causes massive rail commuter chaos as 150 flood warnings remain in place

Flooding causes havoc in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Katy Ronkin

Commuters face rail and motorway disruptions after Storm Bert causes flooding across the UK.

Storm Bert will continue to bring disruption into Monday after torrential downpours caused "devastating" flooding over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.

Hundreds of flood warnings are still active this morning.

Storm Bert wreaked havoc across parts of the UK over the weekend, with hundreds of homes left underwater, roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

At least five people are thought to have died.

Follow our live blog for updates.