LIVE: Storm Bert causes massive rail commuter chaos as 150 flood warnings remain in place
25 November 2024, 07:22 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 08:42
Commuters face rail and motorway disruptions after Storm Bert causes flooding across the UK.
Storm Bert will continue to bring disruption into Monday after torrential downpours caused "devastating" flooding over the weekend.
The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.
Hundreds of flood warnings are still active this morning.
Storm Bert wreaked havoc across parts of the UK over the weekend, with hundreds of homes left underwater, roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.
At least five people are thought to have died.
GWR suspends service on "all key routes"
Great Western Railway said it has suspended service on all key routes due to flooding and fallen trees.
The rail service said it is working hard to reopen the network. Disruption is expected to last until at least end of day on Monday.
Customers are advised not to travel.
ICYMI: Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert
This is the shocking moment a tractor driver sends waves of water through shop windows of a flooded town after Storm Bert hit.
The driver can be seen driving through Tenbury Wells, a market town in Worcestershire, which was under several feet of water.
Locals had worked hard to keep the water out, but the tractor's wheels sent large waves out to the side, smashing into the windows of the shops and other businesses.
Commuters warned not to travel on these rails services
Great Western Railway urges people not travel on its services between:
Penzance to London Paddington;
Newport, Bristol Parkway to London Paddington;
Bristol Temple Meads, Swindon, Reading to London Paddington;
Worcester to London Paddington;
Exeter St Davids to Okehampton and Exeter to Barnstaple.
Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services on Monday will be cancelled or revised because of forecast severe weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton.
Greater Anglia and Stansted Express have issues on the following services, which aren't expected to run until 2pm today:
London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport;
London Liverpool Street to Cambridge/Cambridge North;
Stratford to Bishop's Stortford;
Stratford to Meridian Water;
A "very limited train service" will be in operation between Liverpool Street and Harlow Town.
Lots of roads across the country are closed because of flooding including:
- In Staffordshire, the A34 Newcastle Road is closed at Chesterton
- In Northamptonshire, the A5 is closed in both directions between the Towcester turn off and the Milton Keynes turn off
- In Devon, the A358 Marlborough Road is closed at Axminster
- In Somerset, the A431 High Street is closed at Weston
- And lots of roads in Dumfries & Galloway remain closed because of snow including the A702 at Thornhill
Disruption on line between Birmingham and London
West Midlands Railway is warning passengers about problems on its Birmingham New Street to London Euston line due to flooding.
"Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Birmingham New Street and London Euston fewer trains are able to run," it said in a statement.
"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."
It said they expect trains to run as normal from 2:30pm.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts in place across UK
In England, there's one severe warning (River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks), 164 standard warnings and 211 flood alerts.
In Wales, there are two severe warnings (River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston and River Monnow at Skenfrith), 10 standard warnings and 34 flood alerts.
In Scotland there are no severe warnings in place.
Good morning. We're back this morning with our Storm Bert live blog as commuters face travel chaos.
Starmer receiving updates on Storm Bert flooding in Wales
The Prime Minster wrote on X that he was in touch with Wales's First Minister Eluned Morgan.
He said: "I’ve spoken with @PrifWeinidog about the severe weather and flooding in Wales.
"Thank you to the emergency services who are working tirelessly to protect communities — my thoughts are with those impacted.
"I’m receiving updates on Storm Bert as it develops across the UK."
Third person dies in Storm Bert
Northamptonshire Police say a man died in a two-car collision on the A45 this morning.
This is the third death that is being attributed to Storm Bert.
It comes after a man was crushed by a falling tree in his car earlier in Hampshire.
Elsewhere, another person crashed their car into a wall due to the conditions.