New CCTV Released As Hunt For Bomber Command Vandal Continues

New CCTV has been released of the man police are searching for after the Bomber Command Memorial in London’s Green Park was vandalised with white paint.

The suspect has been described by police as somebody who “walks with a distinctive gait”.

On Sunday 20th January the WW2 memorial was vandalised a long with a number of other statues nearby.

New CCTV footage has now been released by police. Picture: Met Police

It’s the fourth time the memorial has been vandalised in six years.

It is thought that the suspect started their acts of criminal damage at the Bomber Command memorial before heading along the Mall towards Trafalgar Square.

Det Insp David Watkinson said: “We have exhausted all operational lines of inquiry and have now released this footage as part of our sustained effort to identify the person responsible for this wanton vandalism.

The Bomber Command Memorial was targeted on the 20th January. Picture: Met Police

“The individual in the CCTV, who we believe to be male, has a distinct gait and we want to people to think carefully about whether they can identify him.

“People have had a strong reaction to the damage caused to these important memorials which are part of our culture and heritage.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to bring the perpetrator to justice.”